Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Shares Down 2.4%

Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) were down 2.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $43.65 and last traded at $43.65. Approximately 1,371 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,298,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OMI shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.41.

The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.58. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. This is a boost from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.44%.

In related news, insider Shana Carol Neal sold 12,578 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $476,077.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 168,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,384,310.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 33,973 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $1,245,110.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 373,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,680,308.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,775 shares of company stock valued at $3,608,096. Company insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

