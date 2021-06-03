Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Trading Up 6.8%

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) shot up 6.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.51 and last traded at $28.44. 25,282 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,027,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.63.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OVV. Truist increased their price target on Ovintiv from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $17.00 target price on Ovintiv and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $18.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ovintiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.73.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 3.90.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 117.55% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.57%.

In other Ovintiv news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $188,543.70. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OVV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 3,125.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 2,631.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

