Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orion Group Holdings, Inc. is a construction company which provides services on and off the water primarily in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada and the Caribbean Basin. The company’s operating segment consists of heavy civil marine construction segment and commercial concrete segment. Heavy civil marine construction segment services includes marine transportation facility construction, marine pipeline construction, marine environmental structures, dredging of waterways, channels and ports, environmental dredging, design and specialty services. Commercial concrete segment provides turnkey concrete construction services including pour and finish, dirt work, layout, forming, rebar and mesh across the light commercial, structural and other associated business areas. Orion Group Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Orion Marine Group Inc., is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Shares of NYSE:ORN opened at $5.88 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.86. The firm has a market cap of $179.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Orion Group has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $6.67.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Orion Group had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $153.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.11 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Orion Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORN. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the first quarter worth $4,477,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,697,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 78.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,217,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,385,000 after purchasing an additional 536,065 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 38.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 838,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,091,000 after purchasing an additional 234,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 55.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 392,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 139,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

