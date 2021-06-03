ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Shares Gap Down to $22.85

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.85, but opened at $22.35. ORIC Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $22.35, with a volume of 100 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on ORIC. HC Wainwright raised their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

Get ORIC Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.28. The firm has a market cap of $788.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. Equities research analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 89,210 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $2,599,579.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 75,555 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $1,761,187.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 340,827 shares of company stock worth $9,303,198 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 133.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.