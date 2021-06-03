Opus 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $140.00 (OPT)

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. During the last week, Opus has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Opus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Opus has a total market cap of $351,205.28 and $140.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00081331 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004761 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00021347 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.68 or 0.01018769 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,570.24 or 0.09554648 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00051312 BTC.

Opus Profile

Opus is a coin. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 coins and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 coins. The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org . Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Opus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opus using one of the exchanges listed above.

