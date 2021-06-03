Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,237 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,926,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,545,000 after purchasing an additional 440,810 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,104,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the period. 52.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $387,174.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,568.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,739.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 205,128 shares of company stock worth $2,255,252. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TEVA shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Sunday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

TEVA stock opened at $10.61 on Thursday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $13.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.72. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 21.65% and a negative net margin of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

