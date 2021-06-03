Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,010 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,198 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Proofpoint by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,799 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co boosted its holdings in Proofpoint by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 5,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Proofpoint by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Proofpoint by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Proofpoint by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Proofpoint news, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total value of $644,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $9,025,354.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $286,242.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,484.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,117 over the last three months. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on PFPT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Summit Insights raised shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Proofpoint currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.27.

Proofpoint stock opened at $173.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.02 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.76. Proofpoint, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.60 and a twelve month high of $174.25.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.63 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

