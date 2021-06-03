Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 66,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.4% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 255,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,847,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 274,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

SGMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sangamo Therapeutics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $10.86 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.31. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $19.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 1.74.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.03). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.82% and a negative net margin of 94.38%. The firm had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 17,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $230,090.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.