Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Makes New $717,000 Investment in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ASML by 1,733.3% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management increased its stake in ASML by 450.0% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML opened at $674.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $642.04. ASML Holding has a one year low of $332.80 and a one year high of $688.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.07.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 28.37%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. ASML’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Grupo Santander downgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Cowen raised ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.90.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

