Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 48.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,929 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 234.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:ITB opened at $70.67 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $46.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.48.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.