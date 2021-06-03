Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $741,000 Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,191 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 498.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,182,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $603,329,000 after purchasing an additional 10,980,186 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 36.8% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,202,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $421,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,063 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 2,694.1% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,892,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $362,118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,574,600 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,328,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $337,566,000 after purchasing an additional 458,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 4.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,960,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $458,605,000 after purchasing an additional 353,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRP shares. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a $70.00 target price for the company. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of TC Energy from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.14.

TRP opened at $51.81 on Thursday. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $38.80 and a twelve month high of $51.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $50.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.7137 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 80.89%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

