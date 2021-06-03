Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 49,000 Shares of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) by 86.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 49,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.18% of Sientra worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Sientra by 258.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 45,411 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sientra in the third quarter worth $219,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sientra in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sientra in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sientra by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Sientra from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Sientra from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Sientra in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sientra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

NASDAQ SIEN opened at $7.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.12. Sientra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $8.93.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.73). Sientra had a negative return on equity of 901.29% and a negative net margin of 149.62%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sientra, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

