OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) fell 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.07 and last traded at $2.11. 664,922 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 7,328,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OPGN. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on OpGen from $5.65 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered OpGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of OpGen in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of $80.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of -0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 6.29.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 120.71% and a negative net margin of 838.33%. As a group, research analysts expect that OpGen, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OpGen by 152.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 117,668 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OpGen in the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OpGen by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 22,099 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OpGen in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of OpGen in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. 5.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OpGen

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

