Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 16,110 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 558,435 shares.The stock last traded at $47.80 and had previously closed at $46.98.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Open Text from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Open Text from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities increased their price target on Open Text from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $59.00 target price on shares of Open Text and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.63.

The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 83.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.60.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $832.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.30 million. Open Text had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 22.03%. Open Text’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.2008 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Open Text’s payout ratio is currently 13.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Open Text during the fourth quarter worth about $133,638,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Open Text by 127.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,203,807 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,644 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 95.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,304,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,157 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 13.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,591,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,479,000 after purchasing an additional 791,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Open Text during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,732,000. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Text Company Profile (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

