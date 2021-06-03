Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $184 million-$234 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $213.41 million.

NASDAQ LPRO opened at $38.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 10.05 and a quick ratio of 10.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.87 and a beta of 0.37. Open Lending has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $43.00.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.91 million. Open Lending had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a negative net margin of 68.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 152.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Open Lending will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on LPRO shares. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Open Lending from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Open Lending from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. William Blair began coverage on Open Lending in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Open Lending in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Open Lending has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.62.

In other Open Lending news, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 5,331,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $181,264,914.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 242,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $7,910,336.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,789,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,687,321.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,879,512 shares of company stock valued at $369,573,811 over the last 90 days. 25.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.