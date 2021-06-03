Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.81

Shares of Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.81 and traded as low as $20.75. Olympus shares last traded at $20.80, with a volume of 18,211 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Olympus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

The stock has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a PE ratio of 43.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.81.

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Endoscopic Solutions Business, Therapeutic Solutions Business, Scientific Solutions Business, Imaging Business, and Others. The Endoscopic Solutions Business segment offers gastrointestinal and surgical endoscopes, video and other endoscopes system, and repair services.

