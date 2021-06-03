OLO (NYSE:OLO) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

OLO (NYSE:OLO) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $33.90 million-$34.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $32.75 million.

NYSE:OLO opened at $35.95 on Thursday. OLO has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $36.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.84.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OLO will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on OLO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on OLO in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on OLO in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on OLO in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on OLO in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OLO has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.00.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

