Old Republic International Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ORI)

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 1,736 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,397% compared to the average volume of 116 call options.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ORI shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

In related news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.12 per share, for a total transaction of $26,955.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,293.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rande Keith Yeager sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $1,192,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,046.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,782 shares of company stock worth $44,521 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in Old Republic International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 57,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Old Republic International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Old Republic International by 34.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Old Republic International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORI opened at $26.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Old Republic International has a 52 week low of $13.93 and a 52 week high of $26.69. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.56.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 19.29%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 208.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

