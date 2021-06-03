Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.05 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.05 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.17. Old Dominion Freight Line reported earnings per share of $1.25 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full year earnings of $7.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $8.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.14 to $9.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Old Dominion Freight Line.
Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,328.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,310,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 70.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ ODFL opened at $263.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Old Dominion Freight Line has a one year low of $153.57 and a one year high of $276.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.45.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.
About Old Dominion Freight Line
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
