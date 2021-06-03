Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.05 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.05 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.17. Old Dominion Freight Line reported earnings per share of $1.25 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full year earnings of $7.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $8.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.14 to $9.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Old Dominion Freight Line.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ODFL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.88.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,328.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,310,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 70.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $263.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Old Dominion Freight Line has a one year low of $153.57 and a one year high of $276.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

