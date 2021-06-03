Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) & CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Head-To-Head Comparison

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) and Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CBRE Group and Office Properties Income Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBRE Group 0 2 2 0 2.50 Office Properties Income Trust 1 3 1 0 2.00

CBRE Group presently has a consensus target price of $71.50, indicating a potential downside of 20.56%. Office Properties Income Trust has a consensus target price of $29.25, indicating a potential downside of 2.63%. Given Office Properties Income Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Office Properties Income Trust is more favorable than CBRE Group.

Risk & Volatility

CBRE Group has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Office Properties Income Trust has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.1% of CBRE Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.8% of Office Properties Income Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of CBRE Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Office Properties Income Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CBRE Group and Office Properties Income Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBRE Group 3.54% 16.81% 6.81% Office Properties Income Trust 5.78% 2.06% 0.85%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CBRE Group and Office Properties Income Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBRE Group $23.83 billion 1.27 $751.99 million $3.27 27.53 Office Properties Income Trust $587.92 million 2.47 $6.68 million $5.39 5.57

CBRE Group has higher revenue and earnings than Office Properties Income Trust. Office Properties Income Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CBRE Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CBRE Group beats Office Properties Income Trust on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting. The Global Workplace Solutions segment offers facilities management, project management, and transaction management services. The Real Estate Investments segment provides investment management services under the CBRE Global Investors brand to pension funds, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, foundations, endowments, and other institutional investors; development services under the Trammell Crow Company brand primarily to users of and investors in commercial real estate; and flexible-space solutions under the CBRE Hana brand, which includes office suites, conference rooms and event space, and communal co-working space for institutional property owners. It also develops residential-led and mixed-use sites in London under the Telford Homes brand. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Office Properties Income Trust

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

