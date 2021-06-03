Oddz (ODDZ) Trading 30% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 3rd. One Oddz coin can currently be bought for $0.69 or 0.00001773 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oddz has traded down 30% against the U.S. dollar. Oddz has a total market cap of $8.67 million and $3.88 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00070347 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.83 or 0.00285356 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.46 or 0.00196855 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $468.57 or 0.01206453 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003642 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,079.78 or 1.00621372 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00034159 BTC.

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,590,000 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Buying and Selling Oddz

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

