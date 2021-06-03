OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Shares Acquired by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 287.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,071 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 38,619 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.09% of OceanFirst Financial worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OCFC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 18.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,687 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 9,365 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 164,945 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after buying an additional 50,617 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,609 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 46,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OCFC stock opened at $22.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.93. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $25.76.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $94.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.50 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 4.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 56.67%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OCFC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. OceanFirst Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.71.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

