Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Shares Gap Up to $14.27

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.27, but opened at $15.16. Oceaneering International shares last traded at $15.28, with a volume of 2,215 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 3.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.56.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $437.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oceaneering International news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 68,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $993,815.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 1.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 692,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,912,000 after acquiring an additional 9,635 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the first quarter valued at $509,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 6.8% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 59,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 11.4% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 234,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 24,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 198.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 160,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 106,361 shares in the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oceaneering International Company Profile (NYSE:OII)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

