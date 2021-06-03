Observer Price Reaches $0.0158 on Major Exchanges (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 3rd. Over the last seven days, Observer has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. One Observer coin can currently be bought for $0.0158 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Observer has a market cap of $36.37 million and $603,076.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.06 or 0.00082582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004644 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00024182 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.65 or 0.01019125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00053126 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,629.97 or 0.09350120 BTC.

About Observer

Observer (OBSR) is a coin. It launched on October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

