O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) Short Interest Up 22.4% in May

O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 565,700 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the April 29th total of 462,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 243,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of O2Micro International by 619.9% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 470,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 404,732 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O2Micro International in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of O2Micro International in the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O2Micro International in the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of O2Micro International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,083,856 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,130,000 after acquiring an additional 42,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of O2Micro International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ OIIM opened at $7.33 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.65 million, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.70. O2Micro International has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $11.25.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $23.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 million. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 11.80%. Analysts expect that O2Micro International will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

O2Micro International Company Profile

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.

