O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $18.91

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.91 and last traded at $18.85, with a volume of 2799 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.43.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.80.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.73, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.79.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 76.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. O-I Glass’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in O-I Glass by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,239,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,274,000 after buying an additional 633,354 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in O-I Glass by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 39,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in O-I Glass by 157.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 125,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 76,615 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in O-I Glass by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 25.6% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 79,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 16,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass Company Profile (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

