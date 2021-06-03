Nvwm LLC Purchases 1,255 Shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 43,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 934.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF alerts:

Shares of WOOD stock opened at $89.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.53. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 52 week low of $52.83 and a 52 week high of $98.98.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.