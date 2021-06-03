Nvwm LLC Makes New Investment in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Nvwm LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 74.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB opened at $60.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.63. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The stock has a market cap of $89.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.16.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

In other news, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $1,536,750.00. Also, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $1,138,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,812,910.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 312,153 shares of company stock valued at $18,005,134 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.22.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.