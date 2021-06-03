Nvwm LLC Has $2.40 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 64.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,958 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares during the period. American Express makes up approximately 1.0% of Nvwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,866,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 14.5% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 32,113 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.5% during the first quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 11,050 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 9.4% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,855,179 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $828,157,000 after buying an additional 504,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.0% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,965 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP opened at $163.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $131.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.80. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $165.69.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

In related news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.90.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

