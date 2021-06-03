Nvwm LLC Has $1.97 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,926 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UNP opened at $223.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $223.29. The firm has a market cap of $148.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $161.41 and a 52 week high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

In related news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.32.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

