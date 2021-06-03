Nvwm LLC Grows Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.66 on Thursday, reaching $146.56. The company had a trading volume of 13,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,511,724. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.53 and a 1 year high of $148.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.09%.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.