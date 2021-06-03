Nvwm LLC Acquires New Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,601 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,635,000. Harbor Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Lennar by 3,273.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 57,744 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund purchased a new position in Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,513,000. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,024,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,203,956.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,012,130.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,808,394.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,036 shares of company stock valued at $3,038,131. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LEN. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $94.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 11.96. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $57.09 and a 12 month high of $110.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.59. The firm has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.49.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. Lennar had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.