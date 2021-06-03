NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5,273.20.

NVR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on NVR in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5,290.00 price target on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on NVR in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on NVR in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price target for the company.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NVR by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 295,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,392,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in NVR in the first quarter valued at $814,468,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NVR by 7.0% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $538,497,000 after buying an additional 7,505 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in NVR by 3.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $395,719,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in NVR by 189.4% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 56,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,606,000 after buying an additional 36,831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,795.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.01. NVR has a fifty-two week low of $3,050.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5,308.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4,872.02.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $63.01 by $0.20. NVR had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $44.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NVR will post 320.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

