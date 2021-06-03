nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,641,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 473,687 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.58% of nVent Electric worth $73,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 716.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in nVent Electric by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 86.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

NVT opened at $33.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,302,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21. nVent Electric plc has a fifty-two week low of $16.92 and a fifty-two week high of $33.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.24.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. As a group, analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on nVent Electric from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, nVent Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.17.

In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 10,836 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $346,968.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,023.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $2,497,779.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 250,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,046,959.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,510,455. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.