Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.
Shares of BXMX stock opened at $14.28 on Thursday. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $14.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.89.
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile
