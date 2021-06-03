Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Declares $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.215 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.
BXMX stock opened at $14.28 on Thursday. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $14.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.89.
About Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund
