Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NXQ)

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.30. The company had a trading volume of 31,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,821. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 has a 12-month low of $14.45 and a 12-month high of $17.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.32.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

