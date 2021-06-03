Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

NYSE JRI traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.04. 71,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,332. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.33. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $11.42 and a 12-month high of $16.11.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

