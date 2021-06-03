Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.
NYSE JRI traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.04. 71,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,332. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.33. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $11.42 and a 12-month high of $16.11.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Company Profile
