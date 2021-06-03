Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of NXJ traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,814. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $15.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.87.

About Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

