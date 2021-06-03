Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.
Shares of NXJ traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,814. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $15.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.87.
