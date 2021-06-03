Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

NMT stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $14.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,736. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $15.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.68.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

