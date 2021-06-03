Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

NID traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,647. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has a one year low of $12.92 and a one year high of $14.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.33.

About Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.

