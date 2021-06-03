Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.
NID traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,647. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has a one year low of $12.92 and a one year high of $14.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.33.
About Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
