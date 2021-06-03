Nuveen Global High Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:JGH)

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.113 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

NYSE:JGH opened at $15.93 on Thursday. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.69 and a 1 year high of $16.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.70.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

