Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on July 1st

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.
NKG remained flat at $$13.65 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 17,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,769. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.88 and a 12-month high of $14.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.39.
Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
