Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of JRO stock opened at $9.58 on Thursday. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.71 and a fifty-two week high of $9.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.51.

In other Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund news, Portfolio Manager Scott C. Caraher purchased 5,000 shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.58 per share, with a total value of $47,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 41,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,872.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 40,465 shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total transaction of $386,845.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 308,497 shares of company stock worth $2,927,729.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.

