Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (JFR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on July 1st

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

JFR traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.65. The stock had a trading volume of 121 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,720. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $9.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.65.

In other Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund news, Portfolio Manager Scott C. Caraher bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.42 per share, for a total transaction of $65,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 201,467 shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total transaction of $1,926,024.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 529,163 shares of company stock valued at $5,106,312.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

