Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:JDD)

Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:JDD) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.196 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of JDD stock opened at $10.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.94. Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $10.67.

About Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund

Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC, Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated, Symphony Asset Management LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP.

