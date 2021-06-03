Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:JQC)

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of NYSE:JQC opened at $6.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.59. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $6.73.

Get Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund alerts:

In other news, Portfolio Manager Scott C. Caraher acquired 10,000 shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.51 per share, with a total value of $65,100.00. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,710. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.