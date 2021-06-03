Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.039 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.
Shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,283. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.73. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $17.27.
About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
