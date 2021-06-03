Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.039 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,283. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.73. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $17.27.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

