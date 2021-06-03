Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.
Shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.55. 224,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,123. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $17.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.17.
About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
