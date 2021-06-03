Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.55. 224,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,123. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $17.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.17.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

