Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,987 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the first quarter worth approximately $5,416,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Nutrien by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 33,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Nutrien by 287.6% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 39,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 29,530 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 291,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,033,000 after acquiring an additional 20,927 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NTR opened at $63.00 on Thursday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $30.56 and a 12 month high of $64.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $35.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.93.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTR. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.10.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

